Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANET. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $120.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 737,694 shares of company stock valued at $103,995,497 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

