Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lake Resources stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Separately, started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

