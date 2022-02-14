The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $7.29 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $7.29 or 0.00017138 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $763.82 million and approximately $600,773.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,828,871 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

