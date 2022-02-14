Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Upstart accounts for about 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632,201 shares of company stock valued at $310,726,659. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

