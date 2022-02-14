Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $473.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $223.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

