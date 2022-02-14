Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,612 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after buying an additional 437,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $146.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

