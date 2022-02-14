California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,854 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 752,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $52,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

