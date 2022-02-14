California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $321.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

