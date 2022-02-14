Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $55,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $225.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

