Morgan Stanley Sells 112,505 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AON were worth $217,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after purchasing an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.80. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.