California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,290 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $321.76 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

