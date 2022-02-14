Horizon Investments LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,624,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $157.80 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

