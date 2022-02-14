Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 347,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

