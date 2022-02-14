Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 34,204 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

