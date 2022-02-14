Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 67,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $123.22.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

