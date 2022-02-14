Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 210.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $256.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day moving average of $266.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

