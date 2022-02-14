Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,299,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $166.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $218.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.