ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 716.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

