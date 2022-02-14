Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMNY opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

