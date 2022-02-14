Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $80.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.676 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

