Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 104,117 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 170,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

