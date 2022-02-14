Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 72,730 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

