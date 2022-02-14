Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 402.28 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

