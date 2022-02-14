Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,575 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $205.19 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $183.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

