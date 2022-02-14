Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $6.06 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $337,000.

NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

