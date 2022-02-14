Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $6.06 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at $337,000.
NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc III (SWAGU)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU).
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.