Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,045 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in F5 Networks by 87.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,021 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,975,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 353,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,893 shares of company stock worth $3,077,590 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.