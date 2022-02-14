iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISVL opened at $34.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Get iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.