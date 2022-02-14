Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $126.50

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,129 shares of company stock worth $18,673,146 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

