Arweave Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $36.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $32.07 or 0.00075439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00017138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

