iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,487,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

