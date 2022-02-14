267,713 Shares in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 267,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II accounts for 1.6% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

