Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,984 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.