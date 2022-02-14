Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 528,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter.

EWG opened at $31.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

