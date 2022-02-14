Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($83.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.49).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,882 ($79.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,970.88.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

