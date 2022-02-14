Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $49.82.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

