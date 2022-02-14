Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

