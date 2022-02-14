Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 895,208 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,208 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

