Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

