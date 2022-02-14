Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 859.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZV opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

