Columbia Asset Management Has $542,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

