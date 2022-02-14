Columbia Asset Management Invests $366,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.49 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.