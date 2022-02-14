Columbia Asset Management Increases Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

GOOS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

