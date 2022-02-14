Oxen (OXEN) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $37,981.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.87 or 0.06886648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00296887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.02 or 0.00769195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00074818 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00408667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00218401 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,122,956 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.