The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 1,761” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,761 ($23.81) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.96% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) target price on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,743.58 ($23.58).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.77) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,155.25 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

