Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($139.08) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($126.44) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($133.33) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($132.18).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €96.94 ($111.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €76.28 ($87.68) and a 12 month high of €95.24 ($109.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.61.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

