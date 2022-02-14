Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $155.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

