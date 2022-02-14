TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 161.7% in January

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TESS stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

