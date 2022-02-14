Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the January 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, decreased their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Verano stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. Verano has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

