Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lowered by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 73.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

