WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 199.0% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $14.26 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
